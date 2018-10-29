Library hosts Fall Book Sale

VANDALIA — The Friends of the Dayton Metro Library will host their Fall Book Sale on Friday, November 2, and Saturday, November 3, at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth Street. Sale hours are 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday and 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and all proceeds benefit the Friends of the Dayton Metro Library organization.

The Fall Book Sale features books for all ages, CDs, DVDs and more. While items in the Special Collection area will be individually priced, everything else is $1. Books will be sorted and arranged by general subject matter, such as Sports, Mysteries, Science Fiction, Cookbooks, Biographies, Children’s Picture Books, etc.

Shoppers who park in the Dayton Convention Center Garage will receive $2 off their total purchase, which reimburses their first hour of parking. Friends of the Library members are entitled to choose five free books at the sale.

For more information on the Book Sale, the Friends of the Library, or to join the Friends online, go to DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

