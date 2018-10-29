Butler Township creates fire capital fund

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees took steps to ensure the township’s fire department has the equipment it will need in the future during Monday’s meeting.

Based on a recommendation by the Butler Township Budget Commission, $1.765 million was transferred from the Fire Department Fund into a newly created Capital Reserve Fund. The funds will be used for major capital expenses such vehicles and other fixed assets. It can also be used for the construction or improvement of fixed assets the department has.

The trustees also approved the annual transfer of Joint Economic Development Zone (JEDZ) funds to the Police Department. The township received $482,385.33 in JEDZ funds for 2017. $450,000 was transferred in accordance with the 2018 budget.

Another transfer will make advance payment to the Montgomery County Engineer’s office for the township’s 2019 street paving program. Butler Township will spend just over $290,000 to pave Stonequarry Road, Kershner Road, Coovermill Court, Kinmont Road, and Aullwood Road (West).

The township’s Zoning Department will get an upgrade in software after upgrading to ZP Systems iWorQ Software which is web based. The annual subscription, which includes credit card processing, is $3,420 per month, a 50% discount since the township is currently a customer of ZP Systems. There is no fee for the conversion.

Trustees also gave their approval to the county’s solid waste management plan of the Montgomery County Solid Waste Management District. The plan is designed to address disposal capacity, implement programs to educate the public about reducing waste, recycling, and providing programs and activities to accomplish those goals, and a funding mechanism to pay for the programs.

Finally, the trustees amended the township’s revenue budgets in several funds to reflect actual revenue received in 2018.

The Butler Township Trustees will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, November 13 at 5:30 p.m. Their next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26. Both meetings are at the Butler Township Hall, 3780 Little York Road.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

