Butler inducts National Honor Society

VANDALIA — The Butler National Honor Society recently held its annual induction ceremony. Students are chosen for membership in the NHS is based on four pillars that include scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

Students being inducted were Seniors Michael Quick and Nick Reich and Juniors Megan Allen, Matthew Beverly, Braylan Black, Brittany Blakely, Megan Bosworth, Bobby Buckler, Logan Case, Gabrielle Christner, Emily Clayton, Sara Cook, Mia Dues, Ben French, Adam Gunckel, Elizabeth Huddleson, Ian Jacobs, Ava Keebaugh, Maddie Key, Anastasia Kirchner, Athena Knaup, Breanne Kroeker, Jack Marshall, Delaney Marstellar, Matt Mescher, Cameron Miller, Claire Miller, Monalisa Moazampou, Gracie Price, Quiny Rackley, Gwynne Rohde, Khalil Ruiz, Bradley Seaver, Dalton Shepler, Nick Smith, Sylvia Stalter, Mya Stammen, Josie Stiver, Miranda Tatom, Sydney Theobald, Lauren Trentman, Matt Verdes, Brayden Ward, Danielle Weber, Amber White, and Sydney Wiggins.

Butler students were recently inducted into the National Honor Society. A full list of inductees can be found in the accompanying story. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_NHS.jpeg Butler students were recently inducted into the National Honor Society. A full list of inductees can be found in the accompanying story. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

