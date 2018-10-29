MVCTC regognizes students

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Health and Consumer Science department is proud to recognize students of the month for October: Jacquelyn Dickey – Cosmetology – (Brookville High School) and Taylor Roberts- Early Childhood – (Vandalia Butler High School).

Jacquelyn Dickey is a junior student within the Cosmetology program. Jacquelyn is a leader within her program and is always giving 100% effort. Mrs. Brewer (program instructor) states, ”Jacquelyn is a model student and is always willing to help others.”

Taylor Roberts is a senior student within the Early Childhood Program. Taylor has maintained a 4.0 GPA while here at MVCTC and has not missed a day of school. Mrs. Newman states, “Taylor comes to school every day with a smile on her face, has a great attitude, willing to help others, and has a wonderful influence on young children.”

MVCTC would like to thank Marion’s Pizza for their support and sponsorship of the Health and Consumer Sciences student of the month program.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

Health and Consumer Science students recognized