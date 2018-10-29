What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Report Cards

First Quarter report cards will be available online on Friday, Oct. 26. On the same day, a paper copy will be distributed to each student whose parents requested one at the start of the school year. Students will be instructed to take it home; so, please ask your daughter/son for it.

Open Lunch

Because they tallied the most points during the Homecoming Spirit Week activities, the Senior class at Butler has been granted an optional open lunch on Friday, Nov. 16. Seniors will be allowed to leave school at 11:33 a.m. and must return no later than 1:03 p.m. in order to report to 6th period on time. Disciplinary action will follow for any student who does not return to class by 1:07 p.m. Seniors who have an approved early release during both 6th and 7th periods will not need to return to school. Seniors will be responsible for their own transportation. Any Senior who wishes to take advantage of the open lunch opportunity, must return the parental permission form (click here) to the main office no later than Tuesday, Nov. 13 by 3:00 p.m.

Poster and Poetry Contest

Montgomery County Drug Free Coalition is running their annual poster and poetry contest. It is open to all Montgomery County students in grades 6 through 12. See Mrs. Jennifer Donovan in guidance for contest rules if you are interested in entering. All entries must be received by 4:00 p.m. on November 30.

UD/Sinclair Academy

Learn more about the UD/Sinclair Academy at an information session on Thursday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the University of Dayton. Students will hear from admission counselors from both colleges, tour the UD campus, and visit with representatives from their academic area. Parents may also attend the information session. As a participant in the Academy, students will complete their first 2 years at Sinclair, then transfer to UD to complete their bachelor’s degree. See Mrs. Pratt in the CCRC to register.

Leadership Academy

Wittenberg University is hosting Activate, the Wittenberg Leadership Academy, from 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 until 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11 for high school juniors and seniors. This program will allow a group of students to experience cutting-edge leadership programs and activities, engage with students, faculty, and staff on Wittenberg’s campus, and allow them to participate in college life and campus activities. Click here for more details, including registration information.

