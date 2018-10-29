Aullwood Audubon Center November calendar

BUTLER TWP. — November is a wonderful time to visit Aullwood! Make your own beeswax candle, volunteer to help count birds for Project Feeder Watch or start your holiday shopping early at the One Stop Holiday Shop or the Museum Store Sunday!

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, November 1, 8, 15, and 29 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the fall landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Bring binoculars! Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-member admission is $7.00. (Center)

FREE ADMISSION

Saturday, November 3, admission to Aullwood’s Nature Center and Farm is free for all from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bring your family and friends to explore our six miles of trails, meet our animals, or look for native birds! (Farm and Center)

Friends of Aullwood Bird Seed Sale

On November 3 the Friends of Aullwood Bird Seed Sale will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Aullwood Nature Center. Our bird seed has been specially developed by Aullwood for our area to attract more unique Midwestern birds with high quality ingredients and no fillers. We will feature a big selection of quality bird feeders, field guides and natural history books at the Center. Admission is free all day!

*Aullwood Candle Dipping

Saturdays and Sundays, November 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, and 24, 25 starting at 2:30 p.m. Traditional candle dipping using beeswax creates special memories at Aullwood. Learn about candles, bees, lighting and conservation in this fun hands-on program. The glow of a dipped candle is the perfect way to “warm up” a cold winter night. Individuals, families, scout troops, and youth groups will enjoy making red and/or blue colored candles. The cost is a general admission fee of $7.00/adults and $5.00/child (EXCEPT for Free Admission Days November 3, 10 & 25) (members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are always admitted free) plus $2.00 for each candle made. *Please note that candles are now made from pure beeswax. Classes are limited to 55 people. (Farm)

FREE ADMISSION

Saturday, November 10, admission to Aullwood’s Nature Center and Farm is free for all from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bring your family and friends to have an adventure, meet a furry pig named Toot or the merry turtles in their habitat! (Farm and Center)

One Stop Holiday Shop

Aullwood’s Spectacular One-Stop Holiday Shop will be held on November 10th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 pm at the Marie S. Aull Education Center! This third annual One Stop Holiday Shop brings local museum stores, nonprofit organizations, vendors, crafters, and artisans together for your One Stop Holiday shopping experience! Handmade jewelry, museum treasures, homemade jams, photography, pottery, baskets, soaps, and much more! Support our local small businesses and cultural organizations this holiday season.

At Aullwood’s Nature Center participants include The Westcott House Foundation, Heavenly Basket Designs, Photography by Hank, The Lincoln Society of Dayton, Nina Harfmann (photography), Dayton Art Institute Museum Store, Chickenmash Farms, Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Chris Rowlands (artwork), Pat Klopfenstein Pottery, and Glass with a Past Jewelry.

More vendors include Phil Newport (woodworking), BEAMS in Guatemala, Missing Peace Art Gallery, MS Woodturnings, Suzy Wilson Nature-Inspired Décor and Narrow Gate Farm. Also featured will be the Garst Museum & The National Annie Oakley Center, Liz Ball Pottery, Elusive Light Images, GL Crochet Boutique, EB Shimmer Photography, Italiano (jewelry & photo notecards), Simply Santas, Stacked Glass (upcycled glass vases) and Wegerzyn Gardens Foundation. Be sure to purchase or bring your donations for Toys for Tots!

The Aullwood Café will serve soup, sandwiches and other goodies to keep you shopping strong! ADMISSION IS FREE for the event! You won’t want to miss it! (Center)

Project Feeder Watch

Thursday and Friday, November 15, 16, 29, 30 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Come count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, share stories and count more birds. Our bird counts help contribute to scientific studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Check out the Cornell website at www.feederwatch.org for more information. (Center)

Museum Store Sunday

Sunday, November 25th from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. will be Aullwood’s SECOND year participating in the annual Museum Store Sunday event! We are all familiar with Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. Now add Museum Store Sunday! Aullwood’s Nature Store and Gift Shop is participating in this global celebration that puts the spotlight on quality mission-related products. On this special Sunday, Aullwood will have extended hours and ADMISSION WILL BE FREE at the Center and the Farm. Surprises are in store so don’t miss this special day! (Farm and Center)

Make candles the traditional way during Aullwood’s Candle Dipping in November. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_CandleDipping.jpg Make candles the traditional way during Aullwood’s Candle Dipping in November. Contributed photo Visit Aullwood’s One Stop Holiday Shop on Nov. 10. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_HolidayShop.jpg Visit Aullwood’s One Stop Holiday Shop on Nov. 10. Contributed photo