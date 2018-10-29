Model railroad club to hold open house

VANDALIA — The Crossroads Railroad Club, Inc., located at 304 N. Dixie Drive in Vandalia, will be celebrating 40 years with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 11, from noon to 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Crossroads encourages people to bring the whole family. There will two layouts of model railroads. There will also be railroad videos and refreshments. The event is handicap accessible via a chairlift.

Crossroads is located on County Road 25-A, about a quarter of a mile north of State Route 40, across from the airport and fire station.

For more information, visit www.crossroadsrr.com. The Crossroads Railroad Club meets every Tuesday evening from 6-9:30 p.m. at at 304 N. Dixie Drive in Vandalia.

The Crossroads Railroad Club, Inc., located at 304 N. Dixie Drive in Vandalia, will be celebrating 40 years with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Crossroads.jpeg The Crossroads Railroad Club, Inc., located at 304 N. Dixie Drive in Vandalia, will be celebrating 40 years with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Contributed photo