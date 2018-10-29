Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

October 15

Courtyard by Marriott, criminal damaging/endangering, I was dispatched to the Courtyard by Marriott on a report of suspicious activity in room 324.

Speedway, unattended motor vehicle, Subject left vehicle unattended running, with keys in the ignition, in the parking lot of the Speedway.

Miller Lane, assault, Report of a assault in progress in the parking lot near Miller Lane. Male half choked female half.

October 16

Walmart, illegal conveyance, Male arrested on warrant; attempted to take contraband into jail.

October 17

Red Roof Inn, criminal trespass, Three subjects trespassed from motel walked to another motel and were found in room of a person they did not know.

Frederick Pike, theft, Vehicle left unattended unlocked with keys under seat. Owner left and when he returned vehicle was gone.

October 18

Motel 6, drug possession, I was dispatched to Motel 6 on a report of an unknown person in room 229.

October 19

Dog Leg Road, theft, Theft of a generator from a job site.

Walmart, theft, I was dispatched to Walmart on a report of theft.

N. Dixie Dr., OVI, Adult male arrested for OVI after he was traveling south on N. Dixie on a flat tire.

Walmart, assault on a police officer, Suspect committed a theft from the Walmart store. When police stopped the suspect’s vehicle a passenger in that vehicle assaulted the officer. Both suspects were arrested.

October 20

Wing’s, disorderly conduct, Responded to Wing’s for a disorderly conduct inside the bar. Male subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

America’s Best Value Inn, no offense listed, Deceased male found in his hotel room by house cleaning.

Walmart, theft, An employee was arrested for theft and issued a summons into court.

Peters Pike @ Meeker, OVI, Vehicle drove around fire truck blocking the road due to a road hazard. When vehicle was stopped the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for OVI.

Persons charged or arrested

David E. Barney, 56, criminal damaging, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia

Deonte L. Tatum, 30, unattended motor vehicle

Elias K. Hill, 27, aggravated menacing, illegal conveyance of weapon, warrant for telecommunication harassment

Bailee C. Crawford, 19, warrant arrest for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business

Dacoda M. B. Sargent, 21, criminal trespass

Gene E. Blatchford, 20, criminal trespass

Ki’ara M. Smith, 19, illegal coveyance of drug of abuse

Shawn D. Edwards, 36, warrant arrest for theft

Derrick Robinson, 60, warrant arrest for driving under suspension

Raymond L. Russell, 49, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs

Dewey C. Lipsey, 23, theft

Steven T. Buchholz, 62, OVI

James B. Stefan, 30, disorderly conduct

Brian C. Seege, 19, theft

Ronald J. Gregoncza, 73, OVI

Meghan R. Bellman, 25, warrants for driving under suspension (3)

By Darrell Wacker

