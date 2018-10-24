BOE decries state graduation standards

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education called on the Ohio General Assembly to extend the graduation pathways that were open to the Class of 2018 to the Classes of 2019, 2020, and 2021 on Tuesday night.

Temporary law created an additional two pathways for students in the Class of 2018 to graduate. Because those additional pathways have not been renewed, students in the Class of 2019 and beyond are required to meet one of the three original pathways to graduation:

Take and earn a minimum of 20 credits in specific subjects such as English language arts, health, mathemetics, physical education, science, social studies, and electives; Additionally, students must use one of three pathways to show they are ready for college or a job:

Earn at least 18 points on seven end-of-course state tests in specific subjects covering math, government, history, English, and biology; or

Have an industry credential and show workforce readiness by earning a minimum of 12 points by receiving a State Board of Education-approved, industry-recognized credential or group of credentials in a single career field and earn the required score on WorkKeys, a work-readiness test; or

Earn a remediation-free score in math and English language arts on either the ACT or SAT.

School officials believe that removing the two pathways that were open to the Class of 2018 is unfair and could lead to some students who expected to graduate to fall short of the requirements.

That presentation was followed by Donna Shirley, representing the Vandalia Senior Center, who made three $500 donations to the Butler National Honor Society, the Drama Department, and the Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation for use on the Butler Band.

The board also approved a donation of $100 from Tomi Hacker and $710 from Judith Thomas Blanton. Those donations were made to the Scholarship Fund for the Morton Middle School Washington, DC trip.

In business items, the board approved the district’s five-year financial forecast 4-0 as presented by Treasurer Eric Beavers. Board member Melissa Pruszynski was absent from the meeting.

In other items, the board:

Approved additions to the Demmitt Elementary School media collection;

Approved a contract with Miami County Educational Service Center for staff, OT, and speech therapy services for the 2018-2019 school year.

Discussed the Ohio School Boards Association Legislative Platform

The board also awarded the first Aviator Achievment Awards of the 2018-19 school year on Tuesday evening. Will Long was recognized for being named a National Merit Semifinalist, Zheying Wei for being a National Merit Commended Student, and Emma Bowser was recognized for her actions to calm students who were on a school bus involved in an accident last week.

The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education recognized three students with Aviator Achievment Awards on Tuesday night. Pictured left to right are Emma Bowser, Will Long, and Zheying Wei.

Board wants 2018 graduation pathways extended

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

