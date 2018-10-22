Annual food drive to benefit Food Pantry

VANDALIA-BUTLER — The community is invited to participate in the 16th Annual Vandalia-Butle Food Pantry Food Drive on Sunday, October 28 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The food drive is the largest of the year for the food pantry.

On Saturday, volunteers from multiple organizations will distribute a food drive bag to every home in Vandalia and Butler Township. Donors are asked to fill the bags with non-perishable food items and leave on their front porch at a place visible from the street.

Volunteers will pick up the food bags on Sunday. Items needed at the food pantry include kid’s snacks, jelly, canned meat, jello/pudding, baked beans, Rice-A-Roni, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, ravioli, soups, cereal, boxed mashed potatoes, spaghetti, and spaghetti sauce.

Donors can also drop off donations at the Vandalia Fire Department (8705 Peters Pike) or the Vandalia Recreation Center by Saturday, Nov. 3. All donations benefit the Vandalia-Butler food pantry and stay in this community.

Tax deductible donations can also be mailed to the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry, PO Box 141, Vandalia, OH 45377.

For more information, call (937) 890-6628 or visit www.vandaliaohio.org.

Fill your donation bags Sunday, Oct. 28

