What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

Ohio Mathematics League Contest

It is time for students to sign up to compete in this year’s Ohio Mathematics League Contest. The first contest of the school year will take place during 1st period on Tuesday, Oct. 23. It is open to all Butler students. We will be competing against other high schools throughout Ohio and the rest of the country. Aviators, if you have a knack for math and want to represent Butler in the Math League, please sign up using the following link: https://goo.gl/forms/WQ9sQtyP1tKc8Cc53. All students are welcome to compete! Please see Mr. Brett Smith or your Math teacher for further information.

CCRC News

Mrs. Julie Pratt, who runs our College and Career Resource Center (CCRC), wants to make students aware of the following:

The next ACT will be on Saturday, Oct. 27. Students can get extra practice in the CCRC every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It is important to prepare for the ACT as much as possible.

Any student who is considering attending Sinclair should see Mrs. Pratt in the CCRC for an application. Sinclair Merit Scholarship become available November 1, and the application process needs to be completed before applying for a scholarship.

UD/Sinclair Academy

Learn more about the UD/Sinclair Academy at an information session on Thursday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the University of Dayton. Students will hear from admission counselors from both colleges, tour the UD campus, and visit with representatives from their academic area. Parents may also attend the information session. As a participant in the Academy, students will complete their first 2 years at Sinclair, then transfer to UD to complete their bachelor’s degree. See Mrs. Pratt in the CCRC to register.

