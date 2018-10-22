Halloween Parade, Beggar’s Night set

VANDALIA-BUTLER — The City of Vandalia and Butler Township have announced that Beggar’s Night will be held Wednesday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

The 71st Annual Vandalia Lions Club Halloween Parade & Costume Contest, supported by the Vandalia Parks & Recreation Department, is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 29 at the Vandalia Sports Complex and Recreation Center on Stonequarry Rd.

The contestants are to assemble at 6 p.m. on the street by the Baseball Concession Stand, where they will be placed in appropriate age groups. The parade, led by the Vandalia-Butler Marching Band, will begin at 6:30 and proceed to the Recreation Center Gymnasium for the costume judging and prizes. Members of the Vandalia Lioness Club will serve as judges. Refreshments will be available for everyone. Prize Categories are: Prettiest; Scariest/Ugliest; Funniest; and Most Original. Competitive age groups are: 0-3; 4-5; 6-7; 8-9; 10-11; and 12-up.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_35.jpg File photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

