Eagle Scout completes project

VANDALIA — Over last summer, a Boy Scout from Troop 307, St. John’s Lutheran Church, worked on his Eagle Scout project to build two flag donation boxes. One of the boxes was placed at the VFW Post 9582 on Old Springfield Rd. The boxes are receptacles for old/worn out U.S. flags that are dropped off by area residents to be properly retired. The box is at the northwest corner of the VFW Post and the public is invited to drop off old flags that need to be retired. According to the VFW Post Commander, Bob Hinshaw, typically, hundreds of flags are donated to the Post every year to be retired. In June, the collected flags are then taken to American Legion Post 286 in New Carlilse for an annual Flag Day retirement ceremony which properly disposes of thousands of flags collected throughout the area.

Jacob R. led his crew of about a dozen volunteers as they built the boxes in early July at the VFW Post. Most of the funds for his project were paid by the Post. The final touches of the boxes were made in early September and Jacob completed his Eagle Scout requirements at about that same time. Currently, Jacob is an adult Assistant Scoutmaster in Troop 307. This project is an example of the partnership between the Post and Troop 307 over the past few years.

Eagle Scout Jacob R. from Troop 307 stands with VFW Post 9582 Commander Bob Hinshaw stand in front of a flag donation box completed as part of Jacob’s Eagle Scout Project. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Eagle1.jpg Eagle Scout Jacob R. from Troop 307 stands with VFW Post 9582 Commander Bob Hinshaw stand in front of a flag donation box completed as part of Jacob’s Eagle Scout Project. Contributed photo Members of Boy Scout Troop 307 pose with members of VFW Post 9582 around a flag donation box completed as part of Scout Jacob R.’s Eagle Scout Project. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Eagle2.jpg Members of Boy Scout Troop 307 pose with members of VFW Post 9582 around a flag donation box completed as part of Scout Jacob R.’s Eagle Scout Project. Contributed photo