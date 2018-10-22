Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

October 5

A juvenile male got out of a vehicle at a red light and made suicidal comments. The juvenile was located and became agitated and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Andrea Matovina was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County for aggravated possession of drugs after officers responded to a disturbance call at Westhafer Road. She was taken to the county jail.

October 6

Joshua Carter was arrested for OVI after his vehicle nearly struck a police cruiser near the Little York Tavern. He was released to sober friends with a summons.

Courtney Ketzel was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Crestgrove Ave. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and then transported to the county jail.

A complainant reported that his son’s phone was stolen after falling out of his pocket at Helke Elementary. The investigation continues.

Dale Banks was issued a summons for criminal damaging after an incident at the Little York Tavern. He was also issued a trespass warning.

An officer responded to Butler High School on the report of a student at the Homecoming dance with a knife. The student was placed on suspension and released to his parents. The investigation continues.

October 7

Andrew Singer was issued a summons for disorderly conduct/public intoxication and he was transported to Good Sam Hospital.

A complainant reported that her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Cuyuse Ct. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Shire Ct. reported that the front tire was stolen off his vehicle overnight. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Cuyuse Ct. reported that her purse was stolen out of her vehicle. While investigating, an officer recovered a stolen vehicle which had the purse in it. It was returned. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Stop Eight Road reported a license plate was stolen off her vehicle. The investigation continues.

A resident on Imperial Court reported someone damaged her vehicle. The investigation continues.

Bryan Wile was arrested for driving under suspension, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and issued a summons for possession of marijuana. He was taken to the county jail.

Cameron L. Carson was arrested for violating a protection order after an incident on Imperial Court. He was taken to the county jail.

Bryan Burns was issued a summons for criminal damaging after an incident on Timberlake Drive.

October 8

Larry Bosworth Jr. was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to comply with probation on an original charge of assault. Bond was posted at the police department and he was released.

A resident on S. Dixie Dr. reported an unknown person tried to steal his vehicle. The ignition was destroyed and the radio was removed. There are no suspects. The investigation continues.

Buckeye Harley Davidson reporte the loss of a dealer tag which fell off during a test drive. It was entered into LEADS as a lost/stolen plate.

October 9

A semi trailer was towed from Industrial Park Dr. after being illegally parked. A 48 hour notice was ignored and attempts to contact the business it belongs to were unsuccessful.

October 10

An employee of Jim’s Donut Shop turned in two wallets and five sets of keys that had been left at the shop for over a month with no one claiming them. They were placed in police property.

Keith Kincer was arrested on a felony warrant out of Dayton for aggravated assault with a weapon after an officer ran a routine license plate check at the Flying J Travel Plaza. He was taken to the county jail.

Emory Battle was arrested for OVI after he was observed speeding on Kenbrook near Rayberta. He was taken to the county jail.

October 11

A complainant reported that a vehicle struck her vehicle while waiting for a parking spot at Kroger. The investigation continues.

After a traffic stop for speeding, Dominique Surles was arrested on a warrant out of the Moraine Mayor’s Court. She was also cited for speeding and driving under suspension.

October 12

A complainant on N. Dixie Dr. reported a person stole a tag off his vehicle. The investigation continues.

An employee of Hot Head Burrito reported that the stop sign behind the business had been damaged. The investigation continues.

October 13

Eli Grant was arrested by Kettering police on a bench warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to comply with probation on an original charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Vandalia police transported Grant to the county jail.

Sean Sain was arrested after police responded to an address on E. National Road on the report of a disorderly male. He was taken to the county jail.

Timothy Nichols and Matthew Patak were issued a summons for disorderly conduct after police responded to an address on N. Brown School Road on the report of a large fight.

Richard Wintrow was arrested for OVI after an initial traffic stop for having bright lights on while driving on Brown School and National Roads. He was released to a family member.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

