Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department.

October 7

Benchwood Road & I-75, drug possession, Traffic stop for marked lanes revealed the driver possessed less than 100 grams of marijuana, and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

October 9

Mller Lane @ Maxton Road, carrying concealed weapon, Suspect stopped for bicycle equipment violation. Had entered warrant, and was in possession of a concealed weapon.

Red Roof Inn, theft, theft of food and video games from hotel room.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Butler Township Police Department regarding a theft of a wallet from Walmart that contained misc. items.

October 10

Days Inn, drug possession, Subject charged with possession of methamphetamine.

October 11

Red Roof Inn, theft, On Thursday, October 11, 2018 I was dispatched to the Red Roof Inn on a report of a wall safe that had been removed from room 206.

October 12

Old Country, criminal damaging, Rear driver side window broken out.

Peters Pike, theft of motor vehicle, Theft of motor vehicle from residence.

Little York Road, criminal damaging, Known suspect keyed the victims vehicle on the left side.

October 13

Red Roof Inn, drug possession, Arrested subject on two outstanding warrants subject attempted to hide large baggie of marijuana in trash can.

Persons charged or arrested

Taunessa K. Coleman, 29, driving under suspension

Brian K. Cochran, theft, 27, warrant arrest for theft

Adam D. Sowards, 28, carrying concealed weapon, warrant for driving under suspension

Alisha D. Welch, 28, possession of drugs

Amanda R. Garcia, 36, possession of drugs

Robert E. Gacia, 31, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property

Eddie L. Foster, 30, possession of drugs, warrants for domestic violence and non support of dependents

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

