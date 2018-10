VANDALIA — The Council of the City of Vandalia will hold budget workshops to review the proposed 2019 budget on the following days:

Monday, October 22, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 6 p.m. (If needed)

The workshops will be held in the basement of the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 James E. Bohanan Memorial Drive. The meetings are open to the public.

