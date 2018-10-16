Optimist welcomes new member

VANDALIA — During the club’s regular meeting October 9, Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club President Matthew Neely was recognized for sponsoring one of the club’s newest members, Mark Schertzinger. Ann Morrissey, Optimist lieutenant governor, is pictured presenting Neely with a pin to commemorate his recruitment of Schertzinger, who serves as executive director of Brookhaven Retirement Community, Brookville.

The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club, with its motto “Friend of Youth,” meets at noon Tuesdays at Celebrations II Banquet Center in Vandalia. Visit the club website for more information, www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org or find us on Facebook.

