Morton students clean up local park

VANDALIA — Students from the Morton Middle School Youth Service Association gathered last weekend at Robinette Park to clean up trash and perform a community clean up. 16 members of the club participated.

Since starting the club two years ago, membership has grown to 68 members. Megan Reinhart serves as the club’s advisor.

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

