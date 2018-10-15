What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Call to All Butler Alumni

All Butler Alumni are invited to join us on Monday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. in our lecture room for a second organizational meeting of our Butler High School Alumni. The goal of this meeting is to gather Butler Alumni together in one place to continue the discussion regarding ways we can build on the idea of an Alumni Association and enhance the communications amongst our District and our Alumni.

Warning about a New Drug

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wishes to provide awareness to parents about a new drug. There is a type of crystal meth going around that looks like strawberry pop rocks (the candy that sizzles and ‘pops’ in your mouth). It is known as strawberry meth or strawberry quick. It smells like strawberry, and it is being handed out to kids. Kids are ingesting it thinking it is candy and are being rushed to the hospital in dire condition. It also comes in chocolate, peanut butter, cola, cherry, grape and orange. Please instruct your children not to accept candy from strangers and not to accept candy that looks like this from friends (who may not be aware of what it is) or someone else they know. If they are ever approached by someone distributing this ‘candy,’ they should tell a responsible adult immediately.

Butler Blood Drive Results

Here are the result of the Butler Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 28: 66 donors registered to donate; 32 were first-time donors. The goal was a collection of 50 units. We collected 51, achieving 102% of the goal. Our school’s effort saved up to 153 lives! Awesome! Thank you to Mrs. Kathy Baker for coordinating our annual Blood Drives.

CCRC News

Mrs. Julie Pratt, who runs our College and Career Resource Center (CCRC), wants to make students aware of the following:

The next ACT will be on Saturday, Oct. 27. Students can get extra practice in the CCRC every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It is important to prepare for the ACT as much as possible.

Any student who is considering attending Sinclair should see Mrs. Pratt in the CCRC for an application. Sinclair Merit Scholarship become available November 1, and the application process needs to be completed before applying for a scholarship.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_VB-2.jpg