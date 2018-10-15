Senior Center thanks Bazaar supporters

The Vandalia Senior Center bazaar was more successful than ever. It takes many people to make this happen. A big thank-you to Jackie Martin for helping with this event. Thank-you to those who made things to sell, including the Super Sewers, the Flower Group, and members who donated items. We appreciate members who gave monetary donations and those of you who filled the trash and treasure room. Thanks to the City for arranging the furniture and then moving it all back. All of this would not have worked if not for the volunteers who set up the bazaar and worked on Saturday, including the greeters, trash & treasure workers, those selling the books, puzzles, flower arrangements, and mums, the Super Sewer team, those selling raffle and 50/50 tickets, those working in the dining room, the kitchen crew and cashiers, those selling cold cabbage rolls, baked goods, and candy, and the treasurer. The biggest thank-you goes to all of you that supported the Bazaar by coming to the enjoy food, fellowship, and giving!

Medigold, Stonespring, and Friendship Village donated to the kitchen. Cloth bags were donated by Medigold, The Laurels of Huber Heights, Grace Hospice, Senior Helpers, and Jordan Peterson Edward Jones.

The following 28 sponsors donated raffle baskets: Stonespring, Home Instead, Grace Hospice, Mill Ridge, Friendship Village, Brookdale, StoryPoint of Troy, Carriage Inn, Oaks of West Kettering, Garden Court, Cypress Pointe, Senior Helpers, Thrivent, Earzlink, Genesis Troy Healthcare, Bella Care Hospice, Springfield Masonic Community, Siena Woods, Spring Hills Singing Woods, Spring Hills Home Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, Modern Woodmen of America, Randall Residence, Brookhaven, Seniors Helping Seniors, Danbury Senior Living, Crossroads Rehab, and Jordan Peterson Edward Jones.

These 52 businesses made donations for the raffle baskets, door prizes, and the kitchen: Beau Townsend Ford, Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home, Sam’s Club, Hock’s, Meijers, Fazolio’s, Smashburger, Golden Corral, Hooters, Longhorn, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Smokey Bones, O’Charley’s, Skyline Chili, Bob Evans, Frickers on Miller Lane, Chick-Fil-A, Submarine House, Bunkers, Papa John’s Pizza, Scene 75, Hoagie’s Pizza, City of Vandalia, Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, Outback, Hot Head Burritos, Dale’s Auto Service, Jim’s Donuts, Heroes for Sale, Frickers in Vandalia, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Grismer Tire & Auto, Taco Bell in Vandalia, Airline Dairy Crème, Kroger, Katie’s Hallmark, Super Subby’s, Ralph’s Automotive, Christy’s, Digital Cowboy, Sandi’s Clothes Encounters, Napa Auto Parts, Dairy Queen, Carillon Park, Vandalia Public Library, Arby’s, Marion’s Piazza, Cassano’s, Frisch’s, The Mattress Firm in Troy, and Dayton Dragons.