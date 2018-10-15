Aviators welcome alumni band, guard

VANDALIA — Members of the Butler High School Alumni Marching Band gathered for a meal and to perform with the Marching Aviators during last Friday’s Homecoming festivities.
The Alumni Marching Band was formed by the Trissell family, with direction from Kurt Westfall, the Korthauer family, and Margo Steinbaugh in memory of former drumline member Anthony Trissell who passed away in 2016.
Annually, the Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation (ATMF) provides Homecoming meals for the alumni band. They also feed the current Butler HS marching band, color guard and kickline members prior to each and every Aviator home football game. Each May, senior Marching Band scholarships are awarded by the ATMF.
“We would like to thank the Butler High School Octagon Club; Butler Performing Arts Association; members and staff of Vandalia United Methodist Church; and Dayton Dragons cook, Mike Helke; for helping with this year’s meals,” said Susan Trissell. “Erwin Chrysler, Elements IV Interiors, Chick-fil-A, and Avon Skin So Soft, also deserve a big shout out for co-sponsoring our football season events.”
Anyone interested in participating in the Homecoming Alumni band in 2019 contact the ATMF at 937-750-5545 or PO Box 394 Vandalia OH 45377-0394.
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.