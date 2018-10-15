Aviators welcome alumni band, guard

VANDALIA — Members of the Butler High School Alumni Marching Band gathered for a meal and to perform with the Marching Aviators during last Friday’s Homecoming festivities.

The Alumni Marching Band was formed by the Trissell family, with direction from Kurt Westfall, the Korthauer family, and Margo Steinbaugh in memory of former drumline member Anthony Trissell who passed away in 2016.

Annually, the Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation (ATMF) provides Homecoming meals for the alumni band. They also feed the current Butler HS marching band, color guard and kickline members prior to each and every Aviator home football game. Each May, senior Marching Band scholarships are awarded by the ATMF.

“We would like to thank the Butler High School Octagon Club; Butler Performing Arts Association; members and staff of Vandalia United Methodist Church; and Dayton Dragons cook, Mike Helke; for helping with this year’s meals,” said Susan Trissell. “Erwin Chrysler, Elements IV Interiors, Chick-fil-A, and Avon Skin So Soft, also deserve a big shout out for co-sponsoring our football season events.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Homecoming Alumni band in 2019 contact the ATMF at 937-750-5545 or PO Box 394 Vandalia OH 45377-0394.

Dominique Rohde and Matt Korthauer were the first two recipients of the Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation senior scholarships. They enjoyed Friday night’s alumni meal and performing, on the Aviator field, with other alumni and Butler High School’s current marching band. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_AT1.jpg Dominique Rohde and Matt Korthauer were the first two recipients of the Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation senior scholarships. They enjoyed Friday night’s alumni meal and performing, on the Aviator field, with other alumni and Butler High School’s current marching band. Contributed photo Catching Up while Enjoying their Saturday morning Chick-fil-A breakfast, Alumni Marching Band Members, left to right, Maddie Collins; Gretchen Schmidt; Dayton Dragon’s cook, Mike Helke; Natalie Schmidt; Alyssa Rohde, and Dominique Rohde. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_AT3.jpg Catching Up while Enjoying their Saturday morning Chick-fil-A breakfast, Alumni Marching Band Members, left to right, Maddie Collins; Gretchen Schmidt; Dayton Dragon’s cook, Mike Helke; Natalie Schmidt; Alyssa Rohde, and Dominique Rohde. Contributed photo

