Poll workers sought in Vandalia-Butler

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers in the Vandalia-Butler community for the upcoming election on Nov. 6.

Openings are available at the Christian Life Center in Butler Township and First Light Church’s The Hangar in Vandalia.

People who meet the qualifications are encouraged to participate. They must be United States citizens who are qualified electors in the county in which they plan to work as a PEO, must have no felony convictions, and may not be running as a candidate for the election in which they are working. All precinct election officials and voting location managers must attend a training session.. There are multiple training sessions provided during the month of October at the Board of Elections office at the Montgomery County Administration Building.

Those interested can sign up on the Board of Elections website at https://bit.ly/2PrQ1md.

Anyone with questions can contact Poll Worker Coordinator Nick Brusky via phone at 937-225-5671 or via e-mail at bruskyn@mcohio.org.

Poll workers needed for Nov. 6 election

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at ((37) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at ((37) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.