Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

September 28

Police were dispatched to Helke Road on the report of an overdose. Police removed a male from a vehicle and did chest compression until medics arrived on scene. The male was transported to Miami Valley North Medical Center.

Police responded to S. Brown School Road on the report of the theft of a package from in front of an apartment. The investigation continues.

Police responded to an address on Gabriel St. on the report of a disorderly incident. Both parties claimed the other was the aggressor but there was no evidence of a domestic incident. No further action required.

September 29

While on patrol at the Knights Inn, police discovered an unoccupied vehicle that was reported stolen out of Fairborn. After confirming, police had the vehicle towed at the request of the Fairborn Police Department.

September 30

CSX Railroad reported that a train hit a coyote and requested the department to euthanize the animal. Vandalia Fire disposed of the coyote.

Brian Gee was cited for driving under suspension after a traffic stop on Rayberta Dr. His vehicle was towed.

A driver was cited for speeding and his vehicle was towed due to having expired plates.

October 1

A resident on Timberlake Dr. reported the theft of a package that had been delivered by Fed Ex. The investigation continues.

October 2

After an initial stop for a vehicle driving without headlights, Ryan Ross was cited for possession of marijuana and warned for the headlight violation.

Unibilt Homes reported that an unknown male cut and removed electrical wire and some electrical panels from several house sections on their lot. The suspect was captured on security camera and appears to be the same suspect from other recent thefts. The investigation continues.

October 3

An officer was dispatched to Morton Middle School on the report of students involved in sexting. Their phones were confiscated and booked into police property as evidence. The investigation continues.

After receiving a report of a man sleeping in the hallway at the Knight’s Inn, Anthony Mastroianni was arrested on a warrant out of Miamisburg Municipal Court. He was taken to the county jail.

While on patrol on Dixie Drive, a license plate check found the driver of a vehicle to have a suspended license. After a traffic stop, marijuana paraphernalia was surrendered. Leon Martin was cited for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was released to a family member.

October 4

Annette Kuzujanakis was issued a summons to appear in court for theft after the Dollar General store reported she had stolen a shopping cart. The cart was found at her home.

A complainant reported she found accounts on her credit report that were not hers when going through the process to get an apartment. The investigation continues.

Doug Rentz was cited for an open container violation after an officer discovered him drinking a can of beer behind a dumpster at the Shell station on Ranchview Dr. He was transported home.

October 5

Amanda Jarrell was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County for possession of narcotic equipment and a misdemeanor warrant out of Greene County for failure to appear on an original charge of child neglect. She was taken to the county jail.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

