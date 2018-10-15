Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

September 30

Walmart, disorderly conduct, Report of two females in the parking lot causing a disturbance.

Brantford Road, assault, Known subject assaulted the victim. Victim fled, and subject then damaged victim’s vehicle.

October 1

Maxton Road, obstructing official business, Dispatched to the Comfort Inn on a report of a missing television.

Benchwood Road, theft, Report of female worker possibly stealing money from patients.

Frederick Pike, domestic violence, Live-in Boyfriend and Girlfriend domestic violence.

Red Roof Inn, possessing drug abuse instruments, Report of trespass request, located hypodermic syringe, and arrested on Dayton warrant.

October 3

Silver Rock Ave., drug possession, Investigation revealed a person possessed less than 100 grams of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Walmart, theft, Unknown suspect(s) obtained possession of victim’s cellular phone, without permission.

Days Inn, theft, On Wednesday, October 03, 2018 at 1130 hours, I was dispatched to the Days Inn on a report of a stolen wallet.

Towne Place Suites, theft, On Wednesday, October 03, 2018 at 1157 hours, I was dispatched to the Towne Place Suites on a theft from a motor vehicle.

October 4

Days Inn, trafficking in drugs, Made contact with subject on warrant discovered subject was trafficking in drugs.

Valero, theft of a motor vehicle, On Thursday, October 4, 2018, responded to 7186 Miller Lane, Valero gas station, for a report of a stolen vehicle in progress. Upon arrival I learned that the vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the ignition and motor running. Small black female suspect observed taking vehicle, and driving eastbound on Maxton Road from Miller Lane.

October 5

Days Inn, warrant arrest, Responded to Days Inn regarding a warrant. Wanted subject was placed into custody. Subject was found to have drugs in personal property. Booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Engle Road, theft of a motor vehicle, Responded to 10XXX Engle Road regarding the theft of a motor vehicle.

Spanish Villa, telecommunications harassment, Complainant states she has received two phone calls from an unidentified male making death threats towards her adult.

Persons charged or arrested

Rachel N. Carter, 31, disorderly conduct

Dominic M. Delucia, 21, assault, criminal mischief

Jonathan D. McMillan, 20, warrant for theft and resisting arrest, obstructing official business

Tessa L. Blythe, 20, obstructing official business

Katheryn A. Tipton, 34, possession of drug abuse instruments

Dustin S. Elam, 29, possssion of drug paraphernalia, drug possesssion

Danielle V. Stapleton, 26, drug possession

Kyran W.W. Jones, 23, trafficking in drugs, warrant for domestic violence

Crystal A. Jones, 26, warrant arrest for possession of drugs

Edward E. Shoffner, 32, warrant for drug possession

Alysha A. Augustus, 39, warrant arrest for theft

Desirea A. Smith, 33, warrant arrest

Crystal G. Mullins, 46, warrant for drug possession

Matthew L. Robison, 34, warrant for nonsupport of dependents

Donald E. Gillis, 20, warrant arrest for drug possession

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

