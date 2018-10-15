First responders receive Herbies

VANDALIA — Community support was in full swing on Tuesday as several “Herbies” were donated to the Vandalia Police and Fire Departments by Melissa Milinovich who collected and delivered them.

Also, a “thank you” to all the named supporters who purchased the Herbies to be donated. They included Kristen Bathe, Donna Martin, Azizi Campbell, Lisa Woods, Rachel Meng-Waldron, Crystal and Chris Crane, Dani Marquez, Martha Glenn, Brandon Thornley, Jen Bolen, Sheila Kofalt, Heather Dye, Al Freedman, Joyce Reeder, Tiffany Fogle, Leslie Bell, and Cathy Clark Holloway.

Herbies are used by first responders to be given to children who need them for comfort.

Melissa Milinovich delivered Herbie stuffed animals to Vandalia’s first responders on Tuesday. The Herbies are given to children who need comfort. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Herbie.jpg Melissa Milinovich delivered Herbie stuffed animals to Vandalia’s first responders on Tuesday. The Herbies are given to children who need comfort. Contributed photo Melissa Milinovich delivered Herbie stuffed animals to Vandalia’s first responders on Tuesday. The Herbies are given to children who need comfort. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Herbie1.jpg Melissa Milinovich delivered Herbie stuffed animals to Vandalia’s first responders on Tuesday. The Herbies are given to children who need comfort. Contributed photo

Herbies are given to children who need comfort

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.