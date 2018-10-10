Police investigating Morton sexting case

VANDALIA — Vandalia Police are investigating a sexting case at Morton Middle School. Police were called to the school on October 3 but the incident occurred on September 29.

The ages of the juveniles are not available because the matter is still under investigation by police. The report indicates that two cell phones were confiscated and booked into police property as evidence. It is not known if Charges have been referred to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

According to Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Rob O’Leary, the sexting began outside of school hours but spilled into the next day.

“The situation involved the sharing of an inappropriate message between students during evening hours,” he said. “It became a disruption to the school when it was further shown to additional students the next morning on the bus ride to school. This type of behavior is a big deal and is very concerning. Students often have access to view and do things on their mobile devices with little or no supervision.”

The investigation comes after police investigated several cases of sexting at Morton MS and Butler High School earlier this year. O’Leary said that the district has made strides in educating students about the dangers of inappropriate use of technology but more work needs to be done.

“This (social media usage and behavior) continues to be an area of concern of ours and for our students,” said O’Leary. “We will continue to provide learning opportunities at school and work with our students on the appropriate and responsible use of technology and will continue to seek resources to help parents better monitor and filter what their children are able to access. We believe these efforts are improving, but despite our best efforts, unfortunately, it continues with a small percentage of students. Students and parents need to be aware of the immediate and future dangers/consequences of inappropriate use of social media and technology.”

