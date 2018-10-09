Zornes completes Air Force training

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Trevor Zornes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Zornes is the son of Mitchell Zornes of Vandalia and is a 2013 graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School.

Trevor Zornes https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Zornes.jpeg Trevor Zornes USAF photo