Vandalia UMC to hoost blood drive

VANDALIA – Vandalia United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive Monday, Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 200 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia. Everyone who registers to donate can choose from CBC’s fall colors of t-shirts from earlier campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

