Vandalia seeks Christmas tree donation

VANDALIA — The centerpiece for the City of Vandalia’s Annual Tree Lighting ceremony may very well be in your back yard.

Since 2008, the City has rung in every holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony at the Vandalia Sports Complex. This year the tree is scheduled to be unveiled to the community on December 3, at 6 p.m. to kick off the holiday season.

Before the tree can be decorated, however, a suitable tree for the event must be located.

“We’re looking for a Norway Spruce, a Blue Spruce or a Green Spruce that someone may wish to donate to the event,’” explained Rudy Wells, facilities superintendent of Vandalia Parks and Recreation. “The tree should be at least 20 feet tall, and should be positioned within a yard so that it will be easy to remove,”

Wells said the City will remove the donated tree free of charge.

“There’s no way of knowing how many potential trees there may be in Vandalia that fit the bill,” Wells said. “We just hope we’re able to locate a special tree for this special event.”

If you have a Spruce that you are willing to donate, please call Rudy Wells, 415-2345.

