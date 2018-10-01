Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

September 16

Walmart, theft, Theft of merchandise from Walmart/Arrestee provided false information at time of arrest.

Walmart, theft, Two subjects arrests for theft at Walmart.

September 17

Walmart, robbery, Responded to Walmart for a theft in progress and located the male exiting the store. Once the male was confronted, a handgun was found in his pants pocket. Male subject was arrested for robbery.

Walmart, theft, Report of two female suspects shopliting from the store. Issued summons for theft.

Kershner Road, unruly juvenile offenses, Habitual unruly and disobedient male teenager cursed at his mother and fled on foot from his residence while stating he was never coming back home. RP advised she wanted to file unruly charges on her son and have him entered as a missing person.

September 18

Tortuga, theft, I was dispatch on a report of a juvenile’s bicycle that had been taken overnight.

Walnut Ridge, patient endangerment, Investigative Agent Kaufman of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services reported an instance of suspected patient endangerment. A MRDD patient was found walking on Southbound Interstate 75 near Little York Road. The patient was transported to Grandview Hospital by OSP. The group home was notified of the missing patient by Butler Township Police and subsequently recovered him from Grandview.

September 19

Old Springfield Road, breaking and entering, Subjects observed on property of vacant house, property was located belonging to the former resident.

September 20

Quality Inn, theft of a motor vehicle, Guests vehicle stolen from motel parking lot overnight.

Downing, violation of protection order, Domestic dispute between a male and female. The male resident was arrested for violating the protection order by allowing the female back into his residence.

September 21

Walmart, drug possession, One female was arrested for possession of drugs and a second female was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Dayton.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for a theft, suspect was charged with theft.

September 22

Extended Stay America, theft, Unknown suspect(s) entered the unlocked motor vehicle and removed a wallet and contents.

Walmart, theft, On September 22, 2018 at 1725 hrs a BF suspect attempted to exchange, and later return, a cook ware set that she had taken from a display in the store. When she was refused both times she left the store with the set without paying for it.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for a theft, suspect arrested and transported to jail.

Persons charged or arrested

Mark J. Yonge, 39, warrant for nonsupport of dependents, warrant for violating a protection order, theft, falsification

Angelia M. Tool, 36, theft

Sterling D. Harris, 28, theft

Benjamin T. Honaker, 38, robbery

Alexis M. Tribble, 19, theft

Ciara N. Manson, 19, theft

Lauriel D. Ellis, 28, warrant arrest for theft

James T. Gilbert, 42, breaking and entering

Joseph E. Hitchcock, 31, breaking and entering

Paulette N. Lynch, 27, warrant for driving under suspension

Bobby D. Gibson, 44, obstructing official business, violation of protection order

Brooke D. Young, 33, warrant for operating a vehicle without a license

Jody L. Napier-Bunnell, 47, drug possession

Marneka N. M. C. Goode, 19, theft

Malisa A. Landis, 48, theft

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_ButlerPolice.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.