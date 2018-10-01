Vandalia Senior Center calendar

VANDALIA — The following is a list of events open to the public at the Vandalia Senior Center in October:

Senior Center Annual Bazaar

The Vandalia Senior Center’s Annual Bazaar will be held Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center located at 21 Tionda Drive South. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and carry out is available. There will be handmade quilts, floral designs, books, puzzles, homemade baked goods & candy, cabbage rolls, 50/50, trash and treasure, door prizes, mums, and raffle baskets.

Dessert amd Discussion

Join the Home Instead team of Lori Reeves and Pam Hall on Wednesday, October 17 at 11:30 a.m. for dessert. Lori will present “Tips for Keeping Healthy During the Holidays”. We will discuss ways to stay healthy during the busy and stressful holiday season. Keeping yourself healthy will help you enjoy family and friends during those busy November and December winter months. Sign up to hear Lori Reeve, RN, give you information and reminders about what to do to keep yourself healthy. This will be finished in time for Up & Down the River.

Needed: New blankets and quilts for veterans

You can purchase new blankets and lap quilts. If you crochet or knit, you can work on making both lap size and full size afghans for the Amvets to donate to both the veterans at the VA Hospital as well as homeless veterans. Lap size afghans, quilts, and blankets are usually either 36” x 36” or 36” x 40”. If you need yarn for this project, see Toni in the office. Last year the Super Sewers donated 24 quilts and you donated another 24 afghans and blankets. Everything needs to be turned by November 1.

Membership renewal by January 31

You can write a check to the City of Vandalia and mail it to the Vandalia Senior Center at 21 Tionda Drive South, Vandalia, 45377. For Vandalia residents, it is $15 or $25 for couples. Outside Vandalia, the cost is $20 or $35 for couples. If your address or phone number has changed, please send in the new information. You can also come in to renew.

Born in 1929: Congratulations! You are turning 90 in 2019. Your membership is now free! 90+ Members: You still need to call, stop in, send a note or email that you still want to continue to receive your newsletter. Let the office know of any change in information.

Staff report

Reach the Vandalia Senior Center at (937) 898-1232.

