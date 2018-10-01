Cruise-In funds Optimist programs

Chris Guthrie from Butler Township and Don Schweiterman from Day Air Credit Union presented a check to Vandalia Optimist Club President Matt Neely from proceeds to the Cruise-In to Butler Township held in August. The funds will be used to fund various programs sponsored by the Optimist Club in Vandalia and Butler Township.

