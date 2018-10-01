Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

September 12

After responding to an address on Karns Dr. on an ambulance call, an officer found unsafe living conditions. The adult was transported to Grandview Hospital and juveniles were placed with a family friend. Children Services were called to open an investigation.

September 13

A complainant reported he left his wallet on a shopping cart at the Kroger on Northwoods Blvd. The investigation continues.

A School Safety Officer at Demmitt Elementary reported that he found marijuana in the drop off area in a cigarette cellophane wrapper. The investigation continues.

A resident on Stewville Dr. reported that her phone lines in the phone box were cut. The investigation continues.

September 14

Paul Adams was arrested for OVI after a stop for a marked lanes and stop sign violation. He was issued a summons and released to a relative.

September 15

After getting angered over a video game, a male left the Knights Inn on Poe Ave. angry. The car contained a car seat for his girlfriend’s child along with other personal property. The investigation continues.

Terressa A. L. Venters was arrested on a felony warrant out of Butler County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation while staying at the Knights Inn on Poe Ave. She was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Westhafer Road reported that an unknown person entered his garage and stole several items. The investigation continues.

While on patrol on S. Dixie Drive, an officer ran a plate and found the owner of the vehicle had a warrant for her arrest. Holly Wagenbach was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an open container charge out of Clark County. She was taken to the county jail at the request of Clark County authorities.

A resident on Mistic Ln. reported his license plate was stolen and exchanged with a different plate. The investigation continues.

Kody Atkinson was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Randler Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

Ernest A. Talos, III was arrested for OVI after he was observed speeding on Little York Road near Johnson Station Road. He was issued a summons and released to a relative.

An 11-year old juvenile male was charged with assault after an incident on E. Alkaline Springs Road. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

September 16

A customer found a man’s wedding ring in a washing machine at the coin laundry on Helke Road. Police placed the ring in police property for safekeeping.

A vehicle was towed from Northwoods/Engle Road after a warning sticker was ignored.

Police were dispatched to Randler Avenue on the report of a fight. A 16-year old juvenile male and 15-year old juvenile male were both charged with disorderly conduct and released to their mothers.

September 17

A grandmother reported that her granddaughter was dropped off in Dayton and did not return home. She was entered into LEADS as missing.

Heather Derksen was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Peters Pike. She was taken to the county jail.

An officer responded to an address on Sussex Place on the report of a child endangering incident. The complainant reported her son was struck by her ex-boyfriend who agreed to complete a voluntary statement.

Brian Roberts was arrested on a warrant out of Greene County for failure to appear on an original charge 0f child neglect. She was taken to the Fairborn Police Department.

Police dispatchers received information that a wanted person was staying at the Super 8 Motel. Eric L. Estes was arrested on a robbery/abduction warrant issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and also a warrant for non-support of dependents out of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Trenton Ladd was arrested for OVI and marijuana possession after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle at the Shell on W. National Road. A juvenile in the passenger seat was unresponsive and was transported to the Huber Heights ER. He was charged with disorderly conduct and curfew violation.

September 18

Jessica Welch was arrested for criminal trespassing after she was found at an apartment on Karns Dr. She was taken to the county jail.

An officer reported to Joseph Airport Toyota on the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was entered incorrectly as stolen previously. The correct vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen. The investigation continues.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

