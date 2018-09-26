2018 Butler Homecoming Court

Butler High School has announced its 2018 Homecoming Court. Pictured front row, left to right, Rochelle Oliver, Abigayle Townsend, Danielle Weber, Kamyrn Collins, Meghan Stewart, Maddie Mitchell, Caroline Leiter, Tyree Fletcher, Mya Stammen, Sydney Aller, Kali Snyder; back row, left to right, Luke Mitchell, Antonio Fiori, Cameron Miller, Mason Motter, Casey Petrae, Nick Coyle, Spencer Imwalle, Andy Thomas, Jack Marshall, Matt Penewit, and Brayton Bishop. Butler’s Homecoming game is Friday, Oct. 5 versus Troy and the dance is Saturday with a theme of “Under the City Lights.”

