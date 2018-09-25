Vandalia issues call for artists

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Cultural Arts Committee has issued a call for artists for photos of animals for the Vandalia Art Park’s 2019 exhibit “Noah’s Park” – A collection of images featuring pets and critters doing their thing.

The committee is looking for photographs of animals. Your pet – maybe the squirrel that pilfers from your bird feeder – or even the raccoon that lives at the edge of your woods. If you have an interesting photo of an animal being an animal, they would love to see it.

The entry deadline is January 1, 2019. There is no entry fee. Submissions must be made by a City of Vandalia resident or a person employed within the city’s corporate limits.

The display period will be June 1, 2019 to May 15, 2020. Images will be displayed along the Treble Clef Trail at Vandalia Art Park, 256 E. Alkaline Springs Road. Selected work will be printed at 24” x 32” (portrait) or 32” x 20” (landscape) with a 2” black border on outdoor display material.

Those submitting entries are asked to email the following to Justin Spivey at justin@jspiveyphotography.com.

A. Submitter’s name and address.

B. Black and white OR color digital image in minimum of 1 megapixel file – 3 to 4 megapixels preferred. Either portrait or landscape format is acceptable.

C. Image Title

D. Signed Call to Artist Sheet

The entry form may also be submitted at the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 James E. Bohanan Memorial Drive.

Entrants will be advised of their status by April 1, 2019. Submitter gives permission for image use by the Vandalia Cultural Arts Program and City of Vandalia in various publications and media, both in print, video and online as necessary without liability or compensation.

For further information please call: Regina, 937-898-8212 Joanne, 937-231-2874.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_NoahPark.jpeg

Noah’s Park to feature animal photos