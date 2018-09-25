Dotson faces felony escape charges

DAYTON — A man sentenced to 150 days in jail by a Vandalia Municipal Court judge walked away from a work detail at the Dayton Art Institute last week.

Brandon W. Dotson, 30, was apprehended about two hours later by Grandview Hospital Police on Geyer Street in Dayton.

Dotson was originally arrested by Butler Township Police in August for shoplifting at Walmart. According to court records, Dotson did not appear in court for arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On September 11, Dotson entered a guilty plea and received a sentence of 180 days with 30 days suspended and credit for six days served. He was also trespassed from the Walmart property for two years and ordered to undergo drug assessment and treatment.

Jail records also indicate that Dotson has a pending burglary charge in Dayton Municipal Court. Bond is set on that case at $50,000.

A press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says that felony escape charges will be presented to the Prosecutor’s office. It also says Dotson will no longer be eligible for the work program.

“Dotson’s decision to walk away from the work detail casts a negative light on all the positive aspects of the Inmate Worker Program that provides work training to non-violent offenders, saves county taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars per year, and helps keep the roadways of our county free from litter,” said Sheriff Phil Plummer.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Dotson https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_DotsonMugshot.jpg Dotson MCSO photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.