Vandalia seeks volunteer Van-Tran drivers

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia Senior Center is seeking volunteer drivers for its Van-Tran service for individuals over 60 years old who reside in Vandalia and Butler Township.

Van-Tran offers very low cost transportation for those who, in many cases, are no longer able to drive themselves. The service provides transportation to such things as doctor appointments, grocery shopping, or other locations.

Once registered, individual one-way trips in a designated area that includes Vandalia, Butler Township, Englewood and Huber Heights cost between $1 and $3, depending on the distance. These costs are significantly lower than cab fare or Uber charges.

The main reason the trips are so inexpensive is that the drivers are volunteers. The drivers usually volunteer a couple of days a week, and complete any scheduled trips for that day. All of the passengers using the service are required to be ambulatory and capable of getting in and out the vehicle by themselves. The driver may, however, need to pick up a walker and place it in the vehicle.

This program, which has been in effect for several years, is losing a very dedicated driver who has been with the Center for eight years, and they are looking for someone who can step into his shoes.

Volunteer applicants will fill out an application, have their doctor fill out a form certifying they are capable of driving others, and undergo a background check by the City of Vandalia.

If people are interested in applying, they should contact Toni Williams., twilliams@vandaliaohio.org or (937) 898-1232.

Contributed photo