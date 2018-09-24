Vandalia Police to start Explorer program

VANDALIA — Vandalia Police Exploring is a hands-on program for young men and women who have completed the eighth grade and are between 14 – 20 years of age.

The Vandalia Police Explorer Post will help youth gain insight into a variety of police topics and community service opportunities. For young men and women who are interested in careers in the field of law enforcement, exploring offers experiential learning with lots of fun-filled, hands-on activities that promote the growth and development of adolescent youth. Regular Explorer meetings will be held every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 pm starting in the month of October 2018.

An informational meeting will be held on September 18th 6 pm at the Vandalia Police Department, 245 James Bohanan Dr. Vandalia, Ohio 45377. If you can’t make the meeting or have additional questions please contact Officer Holly Estepp at 937-415-2272 or hestepp@vandaliaohio.org.