What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Homecoming Dance

This year’s Homecoming Dance is hosted by Student Congress. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, 8-11 p.m. in our SAC. The Outside Guest Dance Attendance Form should be submitted to Mr. Ryan Williamson or Mrs. Shalyn Leighner by Wednesday, Oct. 3. Through the use of breathalyzers, all students attending the dance will be tested for the consumption of alcohol. All students must arrive to the dance by 9 p.m. Phone call attempts will be made to parents of students who purchased tickets but are not at the dance by 9 p.m.

Driver’s Education Classes

AAA Driving School offers driver’s education classes at Butler for our students. The cost of the full program is $399 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. The next session of classes will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3:00-5:00 p.m., October 9 thru November 15. This Fall class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. Visit the district’s website for for an application and application requirements and specific dates when AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler to directly accept applications and payment, starting Thursday, Sept. 18.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_VB-5.jpg