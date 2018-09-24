Butler Alumni Association taking shape

VANDALIA — Butler High School graduates met last week in the first meeting of what many hope leads to the forming of a Butler alumni group.

Facilitated by Principal Tom Luebbe and Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Anaka Johnson, the group hopes to provide benefits to fellow alumni, current students, and the school district.

“As part of the VBCSD Strategic Plan, we are working to see the creation of a Butler High School Alumni Association which will provide a great number of benefits to fellow alumni, our current and future students, and our District and Vandalia-Butler community,” said Luebbe. “Through improved connectivity, communication, and the celebration of our school and district’s treasured heritage, our entire community can grow with an even deeper sense of pride, active involvement, and appreciation for the marvelous achievements of Butler High School – past, present and future! We ARE Aviators!”

While talk of forming an alumni group has been circulating for a while, this is the first formal attempt to form an association.

“An important aspect of the stakeholder engagement goal of the strategic plan is to initiate an alumni and retired teacher association to support the district.” said Superintendent Rob O’Leary. “We are starting first with the engagement of our alumni base.”

The district sees benefits to alumni via communication, a website which would dessiminate information about alumni events and reunions as well as current Butler High School activities, improved connectivity, support for fellow alumni-run businesses, and spirit wear.

Some suggestions included a Hall of Achievement, support groups, year books, and alumni patio bricks.

The group also hopes to create opportunities for mentorships and career job shadow opportunities for current students with alumni and at almuni-owned businesses.

“The hope is to create a broader sense of community for our district, to work with the alumni association to develop a service and academic Hall of Fame so as to honor the great achievements of graduates of our district, and to give our students a broader sense of the past, present, and future of our district,” said O’Leary. “We also hope this gives our students models to follow in their path, and to open up opportunities for collaboration and partnership with this association. There is a great synergy that can come from this and we are excited to start the process.”

The group will old another open meeting for all alumni on Monday, October 15 at 6 p.m. in the Butler Lecture Hall. All alumni are encouraged to attend as next steps for organizing will be discussed.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

