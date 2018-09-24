Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

September 9

Walmart, theft, Two females arrested for shop lifting.

September 10

Police department, receiving stolen property, Victim purchased an Apple iPhone from the suspect. Victim activated phone and it worked for 2 weeks. Phone stopped working. Victim went to cell phone provider who informed victim phone was reported stolen.

Walmart, theft, Male shoplifter from Walmart was located with the stolen property, and after a very short foot chase, and struggle with he suspect, he was taken into custody.

September 12

Maxton Road, criminal trespass, Subject arrested on warrants and trespassing on motel property.

Walmart, theft, Female shoplifter arrested, and found in possession of drugs/paraphernalia.

September 13

N. Dixie Drive, assault, While on vehicle patrol, was flagged down by male subject, stating that he had an altercation with his girlfriend. After speaking to both subjects, a refusal to prosecute for assault was signed. Male subject was trespassed from the residence.

Drury Inn, theft of a motor vehicle, Vehicle stolen from Drury Inn and Suites. Vehicle was parked in parking space on west side of hotel. Unknown on time when vehicle was stolen.

Walmart, theft, Male suspect stole 5 DVD movies from Walmart, but was caught just prior to getting on the RTA bus.

September 14

Fazoli’s, theft, A theft of a deposit was reported, no suspects at this time.

September 15

Meeker Creek @ Meeker Road, domestic violence, Domestic disturbance between boyfriend and girlfriend with child in common.

Walmart, theft, Female stopped for shoplifting, issued summons for theft.

Honeycutt, disorderly conduct, Dispatched to area for a disorderly subject, who was later arrested for disorderly conduct.

Walmart, theft, Report of theft from parking lot.

Persons charged or arrested

Ciaira E. Dennis, 20, theft

Juvenile suspect, theft (3)

David A. Hawke, 31, criminal trespassing, warrant for receiving stolen property

Nicole E. Fulton, 37, theft, possession of drug abuse instruments

Terrence A. Parker, 34, warrant arrest for driving under non-pay

India T. McDaniel,26, warrant arr-rest for criminal trespass

Vincent L. Arnold, 21, theft

Emily J. Sheehan, 28, unauthorized use of property

Paul D. Anderson, 23, domestic violence

Aleda M. Davis, 33, theft

Lorne B. Stephens, 47, disorderly conduct

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

