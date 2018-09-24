Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

September 4

A complainant reported cash and a checkbook stolen while she shopped at the Hallmark store on W. National Road.

Jeremy Musselman was arrested on a felony parole violation warrant after the Flying J reported an occupied vehicle sitting on the property. He was taken to the county jail.

September 5

A complainant reported that two known suspects stole her debit card while they were staying at the Knights Inn together. The debit card was used to make withdrawals and purchases. The investigation continues.

An officer was dispatched to the police department on the report of a known suspect who wrote a bad check to a local dentist’s office. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Aberdeen Court reported that a birthday card containing cash was stolen from his mailbox. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that her vehicle was struck while at Living Word Church. The investigation continues.

September 6

While on preventative patrol, Levi Adkins was arrested on warrants out of Troy and Beavercreek. He was also issued a summons for marijuana possession. He was taken to the county jail.

While investigating an accident at Hawthorne Suites, a hotel employee was found to have a warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was taken to the county jail.

Employees at the Hawthorn Suites contacted the department about a hit and run crash at the hotel. The driver was called but they refused to return to the hotel. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported his juvenile son missing after dropping him off to his mother. The mother has moved and he has no way of contacting her. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that her son’s cell phone was thrown in the toilet at Morton Middle School by one of two students. The investigation continues.

A 17-year old juvenile male was charged with being unruly and being in possession of tobacco products after not going to school. He was transported home.

September 7

A patient of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services said he was assaulted by his father in their Bay Brooke Ct. home. A case worker reported the incident along with another issue of possible neglect. The investigation continues.

Officers were dispatched to Butler High School to assist a representative of the Ohio Job & Family Services to remove a child from his parents.

Robert Haas was issued a summons for recklessly violating a protection order after moving back in with his girlfriend, the subject of the order.

September 8

Joseph Dillon was arrested for OVI. He was released to a sober person after a breath test at the police department.

While doing routine checks on Poe Avenue, the plates on a vehicle were found to have a BMV confiscation order. The plate was removed and a card was left on the vehicle.

A 13-year old juvenile female was being unruly after she left the home while she was grounded.

September 9

While on routine patrol at the Knights Inn, a vehicle was found to have a confiscation order on the license plates per the OHIO BMV. The plates were confiscated.

Damaso Tirado, Jr. was arrested on a warrant out of Corcoran, California for theft of property after police responded to a disorderly conduct complaint on Peters Pike. He was taken to the county jail.

September 10

Tequila Dansby and Michael Brown were cited for disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to Continental Court on the report of a fight.

An unknown suspect on Helke Road entered a vehicle and stole a purse and back pack. The investigation continues.

A business on Poe Ave. reported their trailer was stolen from their parking lot. The investigation continues.

Stephanie Jones was arrested for child endangering after her 4-year old child was found walking down the street at Cyril Ct. with no shoes or coat. Jones was found asleep. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that her vehicle was stolen from the lot at Scene 75. The investigation continues.

September 11

Christopher Handwerker was arrested for driving a vehicle without consent and domestic violence – threats after an incident on Stoneysprings Road. He was taken to the county jail.

September 12

An employee of the Speedway on E. National Road reported a female robbed the gas station. A K-9 unit from Huber Heights assisted but the female was not located. The investigation continues.

