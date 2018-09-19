Vandalia-Butler scores C on state report card

COLUMBUS — At first glance, the Vandalia-Butler City Schools didn’t fare well on the Ohio School Report Card. With an overall C grade, the district joins over 40% of other districts in the state that received the same grade. In fact, just 28 districts across the entire state, and one in Montgomery County, Oakwood, received an A.

The report card didn’t sit well with Superintendent Rob O’Leary, especially when on many ways, Vandalia-Butler compares itself to other high-achieving districts in the county, including Oakwood and Centerville.

“A C is an average grade, but I don’t see us as an average or mediocre district,” said O’Leary. “In fact, I think we are the contrary. We have a job to do to find out what that disconnect is between what that overall grade is and what we are producing. I am disappointed – I don’t like a C. We are not a C district.”

In Montgomery County, six school districts received a B, three, including Vandalia-Butler scored a C, and five districts scored a D. Dayton Public Schools was the only district to receive a failing grade.

In the district, Smith Middle School received an overall grade of A, Morton Middle School received a D, while Butler High School and the two elementary schools, Demmitt and Helke, scored a C.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, the school report cards are designed to give school stakeholders – parents, communities, educators and lawmakers information about the performance of school districts and school buildings in order to identify areas for improvement and to celebrate successes.

The district’s overall grades are calculated using six components that are measured. Vandalia-Butler received the following component grades:

Achievement – D

Progress – C

Gap Closing – B

Graduation Rate – A

Improving at-risk K-3 readers – C

Prepared for success – D

Those components measure:

Achievement – represents whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall.

Progress – looks closely at the growth that all students are making based on their past performances.

Gap Closing – shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for our most vulnerable students in English language arts, math, graduation and English language proficiency.

Graduation Rate – looks at the percent of students who are successfully finishing high school with a diploma in four or five years.

Improving at-risk K-3 readers – looks at how successful the school is at improving at-risk K-3 readers.

Prepared for Success – Whether training in a technical field or preparing for work or college, the Prepared for Success component looks at how well prepared Ohio’s students are for all future opportunities.

O’Leary pointed to other indicators not assessed on the state’s report cards as better indicators of the quality of education received in the district. Those include Butler’s 20.7 average ACT score that is nearly a full point higher than the state average of 19.8; that just under half – 49.8% – of Butler’s graduates completed college within six years according to Learn to Earn Dayton, a figure outpaced only by Oakwood and Centerville graduates; the district being named to the AP District Honor Roll; and over $7 million in offered scholarships to a graduating class of less than 250 students.

“There is a sense of frustration that this doesn’t tell the whole story,” said O’Leary. “As a competitor, I want to be at the top, but I don’t want to change what we are doing just to react to a system that we all know, both in this room and beyond, is pretty broken. We don’t want to knee jerk react, but we will focus on those areas that are meaningful. The third grade reading piece is important for success. I am a proponent of accountability, but we need to stop spending so much time and money on this accountability model and start funding instruction programs. We are spending a lot of time and money weighing things. That’s been my frustration all along.”

The ODE School Report Cards have been a lightning rod for criticism over the past few years. Many believe the report cards are primarily used to pit one district against the other.

Ohio Representative Mike Duffey, R-Worthington, has introduced legislation that is designed to create a report card system that is understandable, provides value and can be trusted by school districts, parents and legislators.

“HB 591 would create a new school report card system that is no longer focused on letter grades, rather than relying on arbitrary letter grades that are too often based on counter-intuitive methodologies,” said Duffey.

The Ohio Education Association supports HB 591 and says the bill would stop the use of confusing and misleading report cards that can do more harm than good; restore trust in the system by creating parent and student-centered report cards; and and the bias against low income districts by moving away from the current “winners vs. losers” approach.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

