Vandalia awarded for safety practices

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia was recognized for its risk management practices by the Miami Valley Risk Management Association (MVRMA) on Monday.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department and its Public Works Department were honored for having zero loss status in 2017. Zero loss status means the departments had no recordable property or liability claims during the year.

Tom Judy, Executive Director of MVRMA, presented plaques to Parks and Recreation Director Steve Clark and Public Works Director Rob Cron at the beginning of Monday’s city council meeting.

“One of the chief missions of Miami Valley Risk Management Association is to help its members practice good loss control and good risk management practices,” said Judy. “It’s no small feat for departments to go through an entire year with zero losses, but you have two departments in 2017. Congratulations to both of you.”

MVRMA is a member-driven risk management pool of communities in the Miami Valley. Formed in 1988 with six charter members, the pool has selectively increased to 20 communities.

Council also approved a fact-finding report from the State Employment Relations Board (SERB) regarding negotiations with the union representing Vandalia firefighters. The city and firefighter’s union both had until September 20 to approve or reject the report as a whole. The resolution authorizes City Manager Jon Crusey to enter into a contract with the union based on the fact finder’s report.

The report, and a decision by Vandalia’s firefighters, were not available at press time for this edition.

Vandalia’s tax rates for 2019, as approved by the Montgomery County Budget Commission, was also approved by council. The city’s property tax rate will be 4.14 mills in 2019.

The City’s inside millage of 1.84 mils is composed of 1.54 mils for the General Fund, with an estimated revenue of $514,167, and 0.30 mils for the Police Pension Fund, with an estimated revenue of $100,162. Inside millage refers to the 10-mill property tax limitation that can be established without voter approval. Various taxing units may seek to levy taxes on the same property, but the total amount of non-voted taxes actually levied may not exceed ten mills. The City’s voted outside millage is 2.30 mils for the General Fund, with an estimated revenue of $767,911.

In other items, council:

Declined to oppose a change of corporate stock related to the liquor license for Shen’s Szechuan and Sushi on Poe Avenue.

Established a summer meeting schedule for 2019. Council will meet once per month on the third Monday of the month in June, July, and August.

Approved an amendment to a Planned Unit Development at 14 and 16 Clubhouse Way to allow the modification of the floor plan of the twin home. The measure was approved 6-0 with Council Member Dave Gerhard abstaining.

Approved a revision to the city’s Investment Policy to comply with the Ohio Revised Code, follow best practices, and to incorporate current practices.

Approved a variance for Park-N-Go to permit a nonconforming sign at its location at 2700 W. National Road.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, October 1 at 7 p.m. A study session will be held at 6 p.m. in the large conference room at the Municipal Building. Both meetings are open to the public.

