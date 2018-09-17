Vandalia Lions Club elects officers

VANDALIA — Lion District Governor, Lydia Hauser of the Mad River Lions Club, recently installed a new slate of officers for the Vandalia Lions Club. The new officers who began their Term on July 1 are:

President Jerry Marratta, Vice President Sharon Rose, Secretary Gary Spoltman, Assistant Secretary Michelle Marratta, Treasurer Ray Zupp, Second Year Directors Jack Cox and Jim Weller, First Year Directors John Dunn and Linda Sheline, Lion Tamer Bob Miller, and Tail Twisters Bill Kistner and Larry Smith.

The Membership Committee will consist of First Year Dee Smith, Second Year Ed Puterbaugh, and Third Year Gary Schomburg.

The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Pictured left to right are Vandalia Lions Club officers Jack Cox, Linda Sheline, Bob Miller, Ed Puterbaugh, Larry Smith, Lydia Hauser, Bill Kistner, Michelle Marratta, John Dunn, Dee Smith, Sharon Rose, Ray Zupp, and Jerry Marratta. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Lions.jpeg Pictured left to right are Vandalia Lions Club officers Jack Cox, Linda Sheline, Bob Miller, Ed Puterbaugh, Larry Smith, Lydia Hauser, Bill Kistner, Michelle Marratta, John Dunn, Dee Smith, Sharon Rose, Ray Zupp, and Jerry Marratta. Contributed photo