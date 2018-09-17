MVCTC Ambassadors visit Butler sophomores

VANDALIA — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors visited Vandalia Butler sophomores on Wednesday, September 5. Students Ambassador’s representing MVCTC included, Kwestion Ahmad (Trotwood Madison) Computer Coding and Web Applications; Nikita Brown (Vandalia Butler) Sports Medicine; Karli Jacobs (Miami East) Firefighter/EMS; Kiara Reese (Miamisburg) Culinary Arts; Chace Trent (Tipp City) Agriculture and Livestock Production; and Katie Trout (Carlisle) Digital Design.

Ambassadors shared career technical training programs and college opportunities. MVCTC offers 40 career technical programs for high school juniors and seniors. MVCTC continues to prepare students for college and careers after high school. Over 85% of students earn college scholarships and over 93% of students are employed, in an apprenticeship, in the military, or enrolled in college six months after graduating.

All sophomores from the MVCTC 27-partner school districts have the opportunity to select two career programs to visit at MVCTC during the annual Sophomore Career Days. This year, Sophomore Career Days are scheduled November 27-29. The Annual MVCTC Sophomore Open House is scheduled for Thursday, November 29, from 4:30-7 p.m. For more information about Sophomore Career Days or visiting MVCTC, please call 937-854-8056.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.