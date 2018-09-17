What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Call to All Butler Alumni

All Butler Alumni are invited to join us on Monday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. in our lecture room for an organizational meeting of our Butler High School Alumni. The goal of this meeting is to gather Butler Alumni together in one place to discuss ways we can build on the idea of an Alumni Association or Group and enhance the communications amongst the district and our Alumni.

Parent teacher conferences

First-quarter Parent-Teacher Conferences at Butler will take place on Thursday, Sept. 20, 3:00-6:30 p.m. Please plan to take advantage of this opportunity to speak directly with your daughter/son’s teachers and guidance counselor. Kindly call Mrs. Cindy Snyder 937-415-6309 to sign up for conferences.

Human trafficking presentation

We encourage every parent to attend a special Human Trafficking presentation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 20, 6-8 p.m., in our PAT. Parents, you need to know the facts regarding this organized crime being perpetrated against many juvenile victims.

Driver’s Education Classes

AAA Driving School offers driver’s education classes at Butler for our students. The cost of the full program is $399 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. The next session of classes will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3:00-5:00 p.m., October 9 thru November 15. This Fall class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. Visit the district’s website for for an application and application requirements and specific dates when AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler to directly accept applications and payment, starting Thursday, Sept. 18.

Tuesday Late-Start

On most Tuesdays through the school year, the start of the school day is delayed until 8:45 a.m., providing an opportunity for our staff to have Team Time for planning, professional development, and meetings. If you need to drop off your daughter/son at your normal time, you may do so. Upon arrival, students should report directly to the cafeteria until 8:30 a.m. Please note: during the winter, if there is a 2-hour delay, Team Time is cancelled, and the school day begins at 9:45 a.m.

