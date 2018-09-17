WilmerHale sponsors 22nd annual dog adoption fest

KETTERING — Find a new furry friend on September 22nd at the annual “WilmerHale Dogs of Fall Adoption Fest!”

International law firm WilmerHale is once again teaming up with the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and SICSA Pet Adoption Center for the “Dogs of Fall Adoption Fest” on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held outside the WilmerHale Offices, 3139 Research Boulevard (located in the Miami Valley Research Park), Dayton, Ohio 45420.

“With the unwavering support of our staff and partners, we hope to find loving, lasting homes for as many dogs as possible,” said Donna Smith of WilmerHale’s Dayton Business Services Center. “WilmerHale is committed to working with our community partners on important issues to improve the quality of life for people and pets alike.”

Dozens of dogs will be available for adoption at this family-friendly event!

WilmerHale is a leading full-service law firm with 1,000 lawyers in a dozen cities in the United States and abroad.

For more information on the WilmerHale Dogs of Fall Adoption Fest, contact:

Humane Society of Greater Dayton: (937) 268-PETS (7387) or www.hsdayton.org

Montgomery County Animal Resource Center: (937) 898-4457 or www.mcohio.org/animalshelter

SICSA Pet Adoption Center: 937-294-6505 or www.sicsa.org

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Dog.jpeg