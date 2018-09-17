Photos on display at Municipal Building gallery

VANDALIA — An accomplished and self-taught photographer who died in 2015 will be the subject of a two-month exhibit at the Gallery at the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 James Bohanan Drive. “Through My Field of View” will be on exhibit through Tuesday, September 25.

A reception was held on Monday, August 20.

Bob Downing became interested in photography while serving in Vietnam in 1969. After returning to the Miami Valley after the war, his interest expanded into developing and printing his photographs.

Downing was the recipient of many awards for his photos of Kings Island, Colorado Mountains and portraits. He also worked extensively as a wedding photographer.

Bob was best known for his portraits of friends, neighbors, co-workers and even strangers. He also worked extensively with landscape photography.

"Through My Field of View" is an exhibit set to open Wednesday, August 1 and close Tuesday, September 25 at the Vandalia Municipal Building. Contributed photo