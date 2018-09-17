Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

August 28

Cristian Portorreal was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Amor Place. He was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Karns Dr. reported that someone slashed two tires on his vehicle and poured an unknown substance on the driver side door. The investigation continues.

Brandy L. Still was arrested on a warrant out of Xenia Municipal Court for failure to appear on traffic charges. Custody was transferred to a Greene County Deputy Sheriff at the Fairborn Police Department.

A resident on Cambron Court reported a butcher knife being stuck in the flower pot on her porch. The resident said she was not having any disagreements with anyone. The resident was referred to Vandalia’a Crime Prevention Officer for a home security survey.

An unknown male entered the BP gas station on E. National Road, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and robbed the store. The man left the building and headed north. The investigation continues.

August 29

Fairborn police activated the Regional Emergency Response Team at an address in Fairborn. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police were dispatched to Rite Aid on the report of a female possibly being intoxicated. She was found to have drug paraphernalia and an unknown substance on her. She was released to a sober person pending drug analysis.

A complainant on Taylorsview Dr. reported an unknown person cancelled a credit card and had a new one sent to an address in Georgia. The victim also reports getting calls from a payday loan company requesting payment but has never used a payday loan company. The investigation continues.

A bicycle was found in the roadway on Pool Ave. It was put in police property.

August 30

A resident on Karns Dr. reported that that a package was delivered on Aug. 16. and it was missing when he returned home on that date. The investigation continues.

A juvenile female reported that after a birthday party a known suspect got into bed with her and raped her. The investigation continues.

A victim reported being raped by two males on a walking trail at Art Van Atta Park. A rape kit was collected at Grandview Hospital. The investigation continues.

A business on Fordway Road reported a male who was trespassing inside the business while they were closed. The investigation continues.

August 31

A subject reported that her boyfriend had overdosed at the Knights Inn on Poe Ave. CPR was administered and two doses of Narcan were administered but the male was unable to be revived. He was transported to Grandview Hospital.

A complainant reported that an older Dodge truck driven by an elderly male backed into his truck and fled the scene. The investigation continues.

The grandmother of a 16-year old girl reported her granddaughter ran away after being dropped off at Butler High School. The teen was entered into LEADS as missing and an adjacent county BOLO was issued.

A complainant came to the police department to report that someone had used his identity at a hospital in Seattle, WA.

A mother reported that her 13-year old son was being sexually assaulted by his father and step-mother. The investigation continues.

September 1

Officers were dispatched to the Ruby Tuesday restaurant on the report of an overdose. Audrey Nichols was found passed out in a bathroom stall. She was revived with Narcan, transported to Grandview Hospital, and given a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamila Kinlock was arrested on a warrant out of Moraine Mayor’s Court for failure to comply on an original charge of OVI. She was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Bright Ave. reported someone broke into his apartment and stole two watches and cash. The investigation continues.

Miranda Doncaster was chargd with domestic violence after an incident on Scott Ave. A temporary warrant was issued for her arrest and she subsequently turned herself in at Vandalia Municipal Court and was issued a summons.

September 2

Aaron Money was arrested on a felony warrant for probation violation. He was taken to the county jail.

September 3

Officers responded to an address on Helke Road on the report of a stolen vehicle. The investigation continues.

David A. Collins was issued a summons for disorderly conduct/intoxication after he was found in the roadway near Helke Rd. and Kirkwood Dr. He was transported to Miami Valley North Hospital.

Jason Wile was arrested on a warrant out of Clark County and a warrant out of Fairborn Municipal Court. He was taken to the county jail.

September 4

The door of a business on S. Dixie Dr. was broken in an attempted breaking and entering. It appears entry was not gained. The investigation continues.

Two Butler students were caught smoking marijuana in the Art Park. Attendance and Safety Director Bill Wertz confiscated the drugs and escorted the students to the school office. One student was charged with marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tobacco possession. The other student was not observed smoking, so was not charged. He was released to his father.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Police-logo-2.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.